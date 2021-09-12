Italian Federation of Athletics

September 12, 2021

The seven Olympic champions of athletics celebrated at the Italian Grand Prix. The embrace of Ferrari and all of Formula 1. Jacobs meets Hamilton and waves the checkered flag

A thousand emotions at full speed. For the first time, the seven Italian Olympic champions of athletics meet together, a Monza, In the Italian Grand Prix celebrating their exploits Tokyo Olympics and the sensational summer of Italian sport. Antonella Palmisano and Massimo They are they give driving lessons in the paddock and try driving simulators, Fausto Desalu take selfies with Alessandro Del Piero and Michelle Hunziker, Gianmarco Tamberi, Philip Tortu and Lorenzo Flap they receive the applause of the public Ferrari finally back in the stands, Marcell Jacobs meets his idol Lewis Hamilton and puts one of Tokyo’s gold medals around his neck, then whizzes at 290 per hour in the yellow Ferrari SF90 driven by former F1 driver Marc Gene. To him, the 100-meter Olympic champion and the 4×100 relay, the honor of waving the checkered flag that marks the McLaren double with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Accompanied in the temple of speed by the president of CONI Giovanni Malagò and received by the president of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Damiani sticchi, together with the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina (the selfie with the European Cup won at Wembley is very popular) and the Minister of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini, the seven Azzurri parade for the lap of honor along the Monza track and then sing the anthem of Mameli, lined up on the starting line, during the passage of the Frecce Tricolori, together with the other Italian golds and the Formula 1 drivers in a few minutes from the start of the GP, which also hosts the legend Usain Bolt, actor Vin Diesel, Captain Francesco Totti, the star of the dance Roberto Bubbles, the king of TikTok Khaby Blades. Unmissable the group photo under the Ferrari insignia, with president John Elkann, team principal Mattia Binotto, the n.1 of the FIA ​​Jean Todt (the world motoring federation), the president of Formula 1 Stefano Sundays and the pilots of the “Red” Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, today fourth and sixth. The Ferrari team applauds: “Italian pride”.

