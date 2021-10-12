Italian investors very interested in Cardano

The last one eToro report on Italian individual investors confirmed their particular predilection for Cardano (ADA).

The leap of Cardano and the rise of Algorand

In the third quarter just ended, although Bitcoin remains at the top of users’ choices, in second place Cardano jumps, while Ethereum slips to third place.

While in this quarter the price of BTC has gone up from about $ 36,000 to $ 41,500, going through a peak of $ 52,000, ADA’s went up from $ 1.4 to $ 2, going through a peak of almost $ 3.

ETH’s rose from $ 2,100 to $ 2,800, going through a peak of nearly $ 4,000. That is, the volatility of BTC was lower than that of the other two cryptocurrencies, while there are no major differences between the volatility of ETH and that of ADA.

Nevertheless eToro reveals that Italian individual investors on his platform only increased their positions in BTC by 5% in the third quarter of 2021, against + 20% for ADA and only 1% more for ETH.

According to eToro’s crypto market analyst, Simon Peters, this quarter saw deep changes in the crypto world, as the bullrun has been replaced by a somewhat more circumspect and uncertain market.

Surely the Alonzo hard fork of Cardano has attracted a lot of attention, while the Ethereum London upgrade seems to have attracted less.

Cardano bypasses Dogecoin

Cardano also overcame in this particular ranking Dogecoin, dropped to fourth place, while XRP, TRON and IOTA are confirmed in fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively.

However, it is the positions that follow those with the greatest changes, with some lesser-known cryptocurrencies that record greater growth, as many investors are looking for quick and easy earnings.

Algorand saw positions increase by 869%, Polygon by 470% and BAT (Basic Attention Token) by 359%, but the new cryptocurrencies added to the platform, such as Shiba Inu, Enjin and Maker, also performed very well from this point of view. .

Peters he has declared: