Italian presentation of the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. Orderable from today, here are prices and models

The new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric it had debuted in public last September, during the IAA in Munich, and we had described it in detail in our dedicated article. Renault Italy however, he wanted to create a homegrown presentation, to offer the opportunity to see the car more closely and celebrate the opening of orders in our market.

In the evocative setting of the Olympic Stadium in Rome, therefore, the managing director Raffaele Fusilli, in the company of the guest of honor Massimiliano Rosolino, showed the electric sedan to the Italian press. The presence of the well-known sportsman is justified by the strategic partnership signed by the French company with Sport and Health, a collaboration that will lead to the development of joint events and activities.

The presentation of the first electric Megane is also linked to the sporting discourse, from the point of view of dynamism and quality of life. In fact, the car was presented as designed and developed for making the electric car experience as simple as possible for the customer, so that he can have more quality time available. A fundamental part from this point of view is the charging capacity, which is standard in all models 22 kW AC charger coupled with fast DC charging.

Also on board will try to replicate the daily digital experience, thanks to the operating system created in collaboration with Google and its automotive OS. For all the other details we refer you to our previous article.

As mentioned, orders are now open in Italy and more generally in Europe. The price list was therefore also unveiled, which includes two models, declined in three different configurations:

The entry level model the one with the EV40 battery, or 40 kWh, 130 HP engine and direct current charging up to 85 kW. The car can be ordered in the Equilibre, Techno and Iconic configurations, with a price respectively of 37,100 euros, 40,100 euros and 43,100 euros.

The larger battery, on the other hand, is there EV60, from 60 kWh, and accompanied by a 220 hp engine, and supports DC charging up to 130 kW. In this case the price of the three versions rises to 41,700 euros, 44,700 euros e 47,700 euros. As mentioned above, the on-board AC charger up to 22 kW is always standard. Orders will initially only open for cars with the EV60 battery, with dealership arrival next spring, and first deliveries by July 2022.