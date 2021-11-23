Italjet Dragster, in 2022 the scooter will also be electric

The new Italjet Dragster, successor to the iconic 90s model, many kids’ “forbidden dream”, will be available in 125cc and 200cc versions before the end of the year. The manufacturer, at EICMA 2021, made it known that production of the new scooter has already started for over a month and deliveries will begin in December. This is good news for everyone who preordered it.

OUT OF THE SCHEMES

The design of the new Dragster has remained faithful to that “outside the box“from the 90s. This scooter has a steel tube trellis frame supplemented by die-cast aluminum plates and the patented Independent Steering System (ISS), equipped with a new single-sided arm in forged aluminum. The scooter will feature liquid-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder engines of 125 and 200cc delivering nearly 10kW (13hp) in the 125cc and 13kW (18hp) in the 200cc. Both units are Euro5 approved. To give further character to this scooter, the Power Parts line was created to increase power and performance thanks to the collaboration between Italjet and specialized companies of the caliber of Akrapovič, Malossi, Brembo and Ohlins.





Akrapovič, in particular, it has created two tailpipes, one approved for road use, the other in the Racing version. Both will be available from February 2022. Malossi, on the other hand, has developed a kit to improve the performance of the centrifugal clutch of both the 125cc and 200cc engines. The kits will be available from February 2022. A thermal / electronic kit for Racing use is also under development. Brembo will supply Racing brake levers and master cylinders, and Ohlins, in collaboration with Andreani Group, a suspension set. Finally, a series of carbon accessories developed directly by Italjet will be available. The new scooter is available in the colors Red, Yellow and Black with prices starting from 5,499 euros for the 125 cc version and from 5,799 euros for the 200 cc version.

ALSO ELECTRIC