Italy and Germany are waiting: too many risks for the economy. And Putin sees the big names in business

The conference call is scheduled for this morning: Vladimir Putin in Moscow, perhaps with a couple of his ministers; between Milan and Rome about twenty big shots of the Italian economy. The list is not official but there should be the top management of Enel and Snam, Marco Tronchetti Provera for Pirelli, Unicredit number one Andrea Orcel, Guido Barilla for the family company. Organizer and landlord, albeit virtual, will be the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Vincenzo Trani, also known for having called his friend Matteo Renzi on the board of directors of Delimobil, a car-sharing company active in Eastern Europe and candidate for listing on Wall Street (later postponed to a later date).

It was Trani, who for years has been well-established in the maze of Russian power, who asked for a meeting with the Kremlin tenant a few months ago. It had never happened to an Italian Chamber of Commerce: we will talk about strategies and business opportunities for Italian companies. But, given the moment, also of political tensions and the danger of sanctions.

According to data from the Chamber of Commerce, in 2021 the trade between Russia and Italy marks an increase of 43.89% compared to the same period of 2020, and the data projected for the whole year suggest a return to pre-crisis levels.

But the echo of a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine has already made its effects felt: international investors are fleeing Russian bonds and markets. One of the participants in today’s meeting, Andrea Orcel of Unicredit, had examined the hypothesis of an acquisition in Moscow, that of Otkritie Bank, controlled by the central bank. The stock market did not like the idea, which in recent days has penalized the title of the Italian institute: the risk of getting into a sea of ​​troubles is too high. For the avoidance of doubt, Unicredit leaked a couple of days ago that it had given up on the idea.

It is possible, indeed probable, that Putin’s attention is part of an attempt to raise awareness of the business community in the Peninsula. Together with Germany, Italy is the western partner that moves with more caution in terms of economic reactions to a possible attack by Moscow against Kiev. The Russian president probably wants to provide new arguments to the advocates of prudence. A model, that of waiting, perfectly embodied at this time by Berlin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz even refused (as Der Spiegel writes this week) an invitation to the White House, personally delivered to him by CIA chief William Burns. The official motivation would be all too trivial: previous commitments already made for the next few weeks. In reality, the new German government would not want to take a position on possible sanctions under consideration against Moscow.

Germany is among the European countries most dependent on Russian gas (55% of consumption, we are 40%) and fears, above all else, a blockage of supplies. A specialized magazine, Energy Intelligence, recently cited by the Economist, calculated that the total stop of European supplies would cost Moscow just over 200 million dollars a day. For the three months necessary to arrive in spring (when consumption also falls in Northern Europe) the cost would be around 20 billion. It may seem like a huge figure, but in reality it is not that high when you consider that at the moment the Kremlin is sitting on a hoard of gold and currency reserves that exceeds 600 billion. In short, if Putin wants to be tough, he has all the means to succeed.