Italy-England, at Wembley the tragedy touched: “Someone could have died”

LONDON (England) – The final of Euro 2020 at Wembley won by Italy over England on penalties it could have been tainted with a tragedy. There was a real risk, because an independent review of that match by Baroness Louise Casey (a member of the UK House of Lords) found that “ticketless thugs, drunkards and junkiesthey might even have caused someone to die that evening. The match was marred by public order issues before and during the match and in this report it emerged that around 2,000 people were able to illegally enter Wembley, with 17 mass violations of disabled access gates and doors. fire emergency.

Very high risk

There Baroness Casey described that episode as a “national shame day“:”UA horde of ticketless, drunk and drug offenders have chosen to abuse innocent, vulnerable and disabled people, as well as police officers, volunteers and Wembley staff. We are really lucky that there have not been much more serious or worse consequences and we need to take the toughest action possible against people who think a football match is somehow an excuse to behave that way.“. The Metropolitan Police reported that 51 arrests were made in connection with the final, 26 of them at Wembley. Not only that, in the event that England had won the cup on penalties, the report highlights that this could have caused a “another huge risk to public safety“, as another 6,000 people would likely have stormed the stadium at the celebrations.

