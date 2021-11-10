Italy, here we see Mancini’s courage

The elements of the drama are arranged on this eve of Italy-Switzerland in an apparently casual way. There are two explanations for the injury that cuts out Immobile forty-eight hours from the match that is worth the World Cup. The first is medical-scientific. The Lazio center forward felt fatigue in his left knee joint in the match against Atalanta in Bergamo. He gritted his teeth with Marseille and Salernitana, overloading his muscles and helping himself with painkillers. Maybe he asked too much of his physique and his calf eventually asked for the bill.

But there is also a psychological explanation. Immobile plays for the European to dispel the distrust he feels around him. Every goal he scores for Lazio makes his pride grow, but he feels praised in the biancoceleste shirt and endured in blue. This is how he introduces himself yesterday at the press conference and pulls out the toad: “I’m sorry sometimes I don’t have the same treatment as others – he says -, it seemed I wasn’t part of the 26 in the European Championship and this is not a criticism, it’s a beautiful wickedness it’s good”. Who does he have it with? He doesn’t say it, but his malaise runs through the entire universe around him. Muscle injuries are symptoms of not only physical discomfort, and the story of the sad top scorer seems to prove it. This is why Ciro’s future concerns us as much as the future of the national team. Because it is true that his performances in blue have not so far been up to expectations, but the quality and quantity of his goals and his plays in the club are a tangible reserve of talent, which one cannot do without. .

The emergency, however, freezes this knot and projects Italy into a very hot eve. Switzerland is the narrow passage through which Mancini’s new cycle can emerge strengthened, or rather risk dying out prematurely. This play-off is worth a final, but a team that won the European Championship shouldn’t fear it. And it is in these situations that the coach’s experience and courage prove capable of simplifying the most difficult choices. His strategy is inspired by a conviction that derives from his having been an expression of a football of high technical quality: it means that the replacement of a classic striker is not necessarily done with another classic striker, but with the best strikers of whom you have. And the best in front are Insigne, Chiesa and Berardi, that mobile trident that has long represented an alternative in Mancini’s design. He tried it yesterday in training, and it is very likely that the infantry of this national team will do it.

Federico’s maturity, his ability to play even with his back to the goal and to free himself indifferently to the right and left for the shot, now make him a universal and complete attacker. The agreement with Insigne and Berardi can be said to be widely tested and able to offer more guarantees than any other experiment.

This group owes the coach an enhancement that was not taken for granted. It’s time to confirm that Wembley success was the beginning of hegemony and not a will-o’-the-wisp. There are all the conditions for this to happen.