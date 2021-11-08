Italy, Mancini: “Zaniolo and Pellegrini at home, Barella to be evaluated” | News

The Italian coach has to deal with the forfeits of the two Roma players in view of the match against Switzerland and Northern Ireland

“Zaniolo and Pellegrini they are not well, today they go home. For Stretcher does not seem to be anything to worry about but we will evaluate in the coming days. All the others are fine. “The Italy coach Roberto Mancini must immediately deal with two forfeits in view of Friday’s match against Switzerland at the Olimpico, which is worth the primacy in the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup and therefore the direct conquest of the pass for Qatar. “The match will be important, but we must remain calm. We know what we are worth and what we are”, he told Coverciano where the national team is in retreat to prepare for the match against the Swiss and the next one with the team.northern Ireland in Belfast next Monday.

“We will replace them both – he continued Mancini referring to Zaniolo and Pellegrini – Pessina we didn’t call him because he wasn’t ready, now we’re evaluating him too. Bonucci and Chiellini are doing well. “On the difficulties of Juve players in the league:” Chieasa, Bernardeschi and Locatelli I called them even before they went to Juve. I’m not worried about Juve’s situation, they are expert players. You can’t always do well but when I’m here they always manage to do things right. “

“We have to be calm in preparing for an important match. Usually, history teaches that, matches with the Swiss they are always difficult but if we play as in the first leg we will achieve an excellent result. But I think we will do even better, if we win we would practically be qualified for the World Championship. We can play very well, and if we do, we will also score goals. “Asked if this is the most difficult week since he became coach:” Before the European final it was more complicated. We will play our match, a great match. It will be a night where we will have fun. We must face the game with peace of mind and maximum concentration. We chose Rome for the certainty of having a great following and because we think we will find a nice evening. The field is in good condition, we are following it every day. He has held up well and I think he can only improve in the next 4-5 days. ”

On singles: “Pobega he is here with us because he deserves it, because he made the line for all the Under teams. He is a player who has excellent qualities and has been doing well for a long time. I don’t think there is a player who has his characteristics. He is very physical, technical, he is left-handed, he can be both a setter and an attacking midfielder, he scores goals and he is a smart guy. Frattesi he is another player we have been following for some time and he too has done the whole process of the Under team. They are players who just need to play. Tonali he has already played with us, he can do both the inside and the setter, he is a modern midfielder and can do anything “.) – And again:” We are happy to find Belotti and Immobile, we missed them in the Nations League. They are in good condition. Ciro is the most prolific striker in the Italian league in recent years. If he plays he will do very well, then he will play at the Olimpico “, he added speaking of Immobile. On the ‘Gallo’:” It is normal that in the league one cannot always be at the top, but then in the national team they always come and do positive things “.