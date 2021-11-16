Italy, thrilling playoffs with Ibra, Ronaldo and Lewandowski: top seeded Azzurri, formula and all the opponents | First page

Once again, the play-offs. After the disappointment of 2017, the double confrontation with Sweden that denied theItaly participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Azzurri they have to go through the playoffs once again to gain access to Qatar 2022: the disappointing draw at home of Northern Ireland, and the concomitant success of Switzerland with Bulgaria, cost the first place in Group C and oblige Mancini’s team to prepare for the additional match next March.

FORMULA – With a new formula: no longer a round-trip match on inverted fields like the last time with Sweden in 2017, but two dry races to be won both (semi-final and final) between 24 and 29 March 2022. In addition to the 10 runners-up in the groups, there will also be the two best group winners in the general classification of the 2020/21 Uefa Nations League who have not directly reached the final stage as group winners and have not already qualified for the play-offs as runners-up. in the European qualifiers. The draw will take place on Friday 26 November and the best six (Portugal, Scotland, Russia, Italy, Sweden and one between Poland and Wales) will play the semi-final at home against the six unseeded teams. Then the draw will determine who will play at home the final among the winners.

THE RIVALS – Also frightening are the teams that have so far qualified for the playoffs: Ronaldo’s Portugal, Ibrahimovic’s Sweden and Lewandowski’s Poland, already certain of a place, as well as Russia and North Macedonia. There will also be two draws from the Nations League: Austria and one between the Czech Republic and Wales (the one that will not finish second in Group E: Wales 14 points, Czech Republic 11. Goal difference +5 and +3. Last day: Wales- Belgium, Czech Republic-Estonia). Tomorrow the last verdicts from the groups: Finland or Ukraine in group D (Finland 11 points, Ukraine 9. Goal difference +2 and +1. Last day: Finland-France, Bosnia-Ukraine); Holland, Norway or Turkey in group G (Holland 20, Norway 18, Turkey 18. Last day: Netherlands-Norway, Montenegro-Turkey. The best will win the group, the second in the playoffs). Consequently, for Italy in the semifinals the possible opponents could be: one between Poland and Wales, one between Turkey and Norway, North Macedonia, Finland, Austria or the Czech Republic. Appointment on November 26 to find out the outcome of the draw: the bogeyman of the play-offs is back for Italy.