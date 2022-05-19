It’s a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child

The ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Umbrella’ singer, who has also successfully ventured into fashion, was photographed in late January on the snowy streets of New York City, holding hands with A$AP Rocky – Rakim Mayers at the city – wearing a long pink coat with the bottom unbuttoned, revealing her round belly.

The American artist did not come to the gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, an unmissable event for many fashion and entertainment celebrities, where she has an open table.

No representative of the couple – Rihanna is 34 years old and her companion 33 years old – could not respond to AFP for confirmation of the happy event.

Rihanna has maintained the mystery for years about the release of her next album. Her latest opus was in 2016. In the meantime, the Barbadian, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has become a billionaire, using the fame gained from her music to launch lingerie, makeup and fashion brands.

The couple had formalized their relationship in 2021, after years of persistent rumors. Rihanna is “the love of my life” and “the good one,” A$AP Rocky told GQ magazine in May 2021.

When asked during this interview if he felt ready to be a father, the rapper, known for “Praise The Lord” or “F**kin’ Problems”, said he thought he would ” an incredible, remarkable, overall incredible father”: “I will have a super cool child.”

At the end of April, A$AP Rocky had been arrested at Los Angeles airport when he got off a private jet from Barbados, suspected of being involved in a dispute in November in Hollywood in which “the suspect had fired a handgun at the victim,” police said. He was released on bail.