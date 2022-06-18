It’s Cinema: ‘Lightyear’, Ingird García Jonsson and Rodrigo Santoro

Movie Premieres

Lightyear

The film tells the buzz lightyear origins, the hero who inspired the toy, and tells us the story of this legendary Space Guardian told as an exciting intergalactic adventure. But how Buzz came into Andy’s hands in ToyStory. The reason is because Andy went to the cinema with his parents to see a movie about this Space Guardian and now Pixar shows us the movie that the boy would have seen.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent

The story follows the actor Nicolas Cagewhich is desperate to land a part in a Quentin Tarantino movie. On top of that, he has a very strained relationship with his teenage daughter and is deep in debt. These debts force him to appear on the birthday party of a mexican billionaire that he is a fan of the actor’s work in his previous films, intending to show him a script he has been working on.

While uniting with the man, the CIA informs him that the billionaire is actually a capo of the drug cartel that has kidnapped the daughter of a candidate for the presidency of Mexico. After this, he is recruited by the United States government to obtain information.

the kitchen brigade

Cathy is a strict 40-year-old chef. when she is about to fulfill your dream of opening your own gourmet restaurant, a setback causes nothing to go as planned. With serious financial difficulties behind her, Cathy reluctantly accepts a job at a local cafeteria. immigrant youth center.

Little by little, Cathy’s skills and her passion for cooking begin to change the lives of the boys, who also have a lot to teach her.

We are made to understand each other

Antoine seems not to listen to anything or anyone: his students, his classmates, his friends, his work colleagues, his lovers… They all demand more attention from him and reproach him for his lack of concentration and empathy. Although there is a good reason why Antoine doesn’t listen to anyone: he still he is young but has lost a lot of hearing.

His new neighbor Claire, who has come to live temporarily with her sister and daughter after the loss of her husband, dreams of peace and quiet. It’s not ideal to have noisy Antoine as a neighbor, with its loud music and its alarm clock that sounds non-stop. And yet Claire and Antoine are made for each other.

surrender the males

A walking tour of more than 100 km over a barren desert with the seven goat stallions most reputable in Fuerteventura… and two brothers who hate each other. Alejandro and Julio are the brothers of the Cabrera family, the most respected ranching and cheese-producing family in the north of the island of Fuerteventura. Don Guillermo, the family patriarch, and his two children have not spoken for many years. After the schism, the care of the father and the business falls to Alicia, the only daughter.

When the father dies, he imposes a last will in his will as a condition for their children can receive the inheritance. Alejandro and Julio feel like a punishment having to take the group of males on foot and alone – the seven most valued stallions on the island – to the southern end of the island, and also give it away to the historically antagonistic Cabrera family.

We will not kill each other with guns

While the town prepares to celebrate its main festival, the Virgin of the Sea, Blanca strives to ensure that the first paella she prepares in her life is perfect. she has achieved reunite their lifelong friends after years without seeing each other. Some tried to make their way in the city, others abroad and one stayed in the village. They’re all in their thirties and they feel like youth slips away.

Their existences transit between job insecurity, disenchantment and a continuous start over. The paella lasts until nightfall, between revelations of secrets, reproaches and misunderstandings. And, finally, the verbena arrives: the proof that the world continues to turn while the lives of the protagonists seem to falter and more than ever they will need each other to get ahead. Sergio Pérez interviews María Ripoll and Ingrid García Jonsson.

you have to come see it

this movie of Jonas Trueba it is an express invitation to go to movie theaters. Itsaso Arana, Vito Sanz, Francesco Carril and Irene Escolar star in this film-reunion produced again by Los Ilusos Films. The film is released in theaters, betting on a single room in each city with the intention of convert the exhibition of the film into something more concrete and close: on an occasion to enjoy the cinematographic experience and extend it beyond the screenings, having a drink and chatting in a nearby venue. Andres Arconada receives in the studio to Jonas Trueba and Irene Escolar.

Premieres on platforms

spider-head – Netflix

This film, set in the near future, revolves around two convicts who find themselves held in a scientific facility run by the brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth). The prisoners have implanted a device that administers drugs capable of altering their minds in exchange for commuting their sentences.

Spiderhead is a prison without bars, cells and orange jumpsuits: volunteers are free to be themselves…until they’re not. Sometimes, they are improved versions. What do you need to relax? There is a drug for that. That someone is speechless? For that there is another. But when a relationship between two inmates—Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzie (Jurnee Smollett)-, its road to redemption takes a tremendous turnand Abnesti’s experiments begin to blur the limits of free will.

‘Spiderhead’, based on the story escape from spiderhead by George Saunders, published in The New Yorker, a psychological thriller that brings together black humor and various genres directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick), from the screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (dead pool, welcome to zombieland).

The Duke – Movistar+

Jim Broadbent Y Helen Mirren star in this funny and heartwarming British comedy based on a shocking true story. Last work of fiction by the great director Roger Michell (Notting Hill, morning glory), The Duke is based on the true story of the theft of the portrait of the Duke of Wellington painted by Francisco de Goya, who disappeared from the National Gallery in London on March 21, 1961 at the hands of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver who asked for his return 140,000 pounds… so that pensioners would not have to pay to watch television.

It was the first (and still is the only) gallery story theft. Kempton sent ransom notes saying he would return the work if the government committed to do more in caring for the elderly. What happened next became legendary. This is the inspiring story of how one man determined to change the world launched the most unlikely crime, and what happened next.

Dear Elizabeth – Movistar+

The winner of the award for best comedy at the 2020 San Diego Film Festival guarantees some laughter as uncomfortable as the embarrassment of others that provokes its protagonist, a tender being for whom, in any case, you cannot help feeling affection. Starring Tony Hale, the film recounts the misadventures of Sid Straw, a man with a boring life to whom the world opens up to when he is elected co-chair of the planning committee for his college reunion. When he learns that all event coordination will take place through Facebook, Sid has to venture into a social network unknown to him…and that’s where find the profile of actress Elizabeth Banks… and many problems.

Based on Michael Kun’s 2003 novel ‘The Locklear Letters’ (but updated for the age of social media), Dear Elizabeth It also features performances by Elisha Cuthbert, Danielle Brooks, Alan Tudyk, Paul Walter Hauser, David Walton and Sarah Chalke.

Centaur- Netflix

film of Daniel Calparsoro. The action follows Rafa (Alex Monner), a thrill-seeker. Hence, he has decided to fight to start a career as a professional motorcycling driver. However, Rafa’s dream is paralyzed when he discovers that the mother of his son has a debt with some drug traffickers. In order to save his wife and protect his family, the protagonist will make his skills as a runner available to this criminal group.

The Wrath of God – Netflix

Luciana’s relatives they are dying one after another mysteriously, and the circle narrows around it. The presence of her boss, an enegmatic writer of suspicious behavior, hangs over the events behind a veil of terror. While he does the impossible to save his sister Valentina, the only relative he has left alive, Luciana stands at a crossroads between reason and death. In the race against time to bring his truth to light, a blood pact is sealed to consummate revenge.

The blind man who did not want to see Titanic – Movistar +

Atypical finnish thriller Winner of the Audience Award at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, directed and written by renowned Finnish filmmaker Teemu Nikki, who takes narration to its technical limits to “make the viewer experience exactly the same as the protagonist.” The leading actor, Petri Poikolainen, suffers like the character, multiple sclerosis and blindness.

Poikolainen plays Jaakko, a man with a severe disability: he is almost blind and dependent on a wheelchair. Jaakko lives alone in a small apartment, is a big fan of movies, keeps a friendly telephone relationship with Sirpa (another lonely soul) and his parents don’t stop calling (although he can’t stand pity). But when circumstances lead him to realize that you should go see your friend, Jaakko is forced to get out of his hole and throw himself into a world full of limitations for someone like him. The adventure can turn into a nightmare…

Dancing for life- Apple TV

To Andrew, a 22-year-old fresh out of college who doesn’t know what to do with his life, he has no choice but to return with his family to New Jersey. Although he does not put it on his resume, he is an expert in putting on a good soiree, which get a job as an entertainer at bar parties mitzvah of his little brother’s classmates. When he befriends a woman named Domino and her daughter Lola, Andrew discovers the future he really wants…even though it may not be his. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars in this unconventional love story brimming with humanity alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and two newcomers: Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante.

Father of the Bride – HBO Max

Remake of the movie of the same name. The marriage formed by Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) wonder why your oldest daughterSofia (Adria Arjona), arrives in Miami for a visit. But that’s not her only surprise: has arrived with a new boyfriend, Adam (Diego Boneta). To make matters worse, she informs them that she is engaged, and they have plans for an imminent wedding and they go to live a new life together in Mexico, where his family is from. Sofia’s impending news prevents Billy and Ingrid from telling them their own news: they are getting divorced, but they both agree to delay the announcement and play happy couple for the benefit of the family.

sets

Andrés Arconada interviews the actor Rodrigo Santoro who gives life to Magellan in the series Unlimited of Prime Video, delivery of adventures that narrates the historical Journey of Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan worldwide. This trip took place in the 16th century and the intention of both was to demonstrate that the earth is spherical, not flat as was believed at the time.