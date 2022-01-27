‘It’s like making an independent film’

Be part of a project like the Marvel Cinematic Universe it’s a bit like being thrown into a huge meat grinder: you have to have broad shoulders to withstand the pressure that inevitably comes from participating in a production of that proportions … Unless James Gunn manages it all .

Second Karen GillanIn fact, the director who wanted a budget of 500 million for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would be able to not make the cast members feel the slightest pressure, making the atmosphere on the set very similar to that one breathes behind the scenes of any independent film.

“What James brought was this indie spirit… You don’t realize you’re making such a big movie. It all seems so flexible, quiet and free, just as indie cinema manages to be from time to time. Then he always directs everything with a microphone. So you find yourself hearing this kind of voice of God booming. It’s like, ‘Do it again. Do it this way ‘and throw in sentences that aren’t even on the script. After that you feel it laugh from the microphone, and it’s one of the best feelings ever, because you think: ‘I managed to make him laugh’“were the words of the Nebula actress.

What can I say: it seems that the good James has managed to replicate the same light-hearted atmosphere on the set in the films with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana! Will it be the same for the third chapter? We will find out soon! Recently, meanwhile, Gunn gave his blessing to Will Poultier for the role of Adam Warlock.