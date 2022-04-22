“It’s not all about money”

2022-04-22

Golden shoes in England, multiple nominations for Ball of gold Y The Besta premier league next to another Championsin addition to world recognition, is what has achieved Mohammed Salah in it Liverpool where your future is up in the air. The Egyptian attacker ends in the summer of 2023 the contract he signed in 2017 after arriving from the Rome; Since then, the Pharaoh has played 245 games where he has scored 155 goals, being one of the greatest scorers of the English team in the century.

However, his contractual situation keeps the world of football in expectation, because as he mentioned at the beginning of the season, Salah He has not yet defined whether or not he will stay at Anfield Road. Muhammadas well as his agent Abbas Issayou are not convinced of the renewal offer offered by the Liverpoolwho would choose to sell him in the next summer market to obtain profits from his file and avoid his departure at zero cost as a free agent, since as of January 1, 2023 the player will have the freedom to negotiate his future with any team. SEE: DC United of the MLS negotiates to sign Gareth Bale At first, it was mentioned that the footballer’s disagreement about reaching an agreement came from the wage bill he would receive, although it was recently mentioned that he would be earning 100 thousand pounds per week, the same payment he receives Cristiano Ronaldo in it Man Utd. However, this is something Salah He has just ruled out after speaking on the FourFourTwo program about his future. Will it renew? This she answered. “I don’t know, I still have a year left,” said the Egyptian, who deepened. “I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract, it’s not all about the money. So I do not know. I can’t tell you exactly.”