It’s settled, Kimpembe already fixed on his fate

PSG Mercato: The management of Paris Saint-Germain has already decided on the future of Presnel Kimpembe, still linked to the club until 2024.

PSG Mercato: The trend is confirmed for Presnel Kimpembe

While he has just signed his first reinforcement, Luis Campos must also slim down the current workforce with a view to its next signings. In this sense, several departures are expected. In addition to undesirables, big stars like Neymar Jr and Presnel Kimpembe could also jump ship this summer. Regarding the tricolor central defender, his fate would already be sealed. As revealed by Foot Mercato, the central defender will not be retained in the event of a satisfactory offer this summer. A trend further confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist assures that Paris is willing to release his titi this summer. The transfer window specialist indicates that the defender is not excluded from the project, but his future depends on the offers. Reason why his extension is stuck.

Cadors on the heels of Kimpembe

Still linked to Paris Saint-Germain until 2024, Presnel Kimpembe could therefore leave his training club this summer. The specialized site revealed that PSG would wait at least 50 million to release him from his last two years of contract. While his future in the capital is now uncertain, the central defender has no shortage of courtiers on the transfer market. Chelsea, Juventus Turin and Atlético Madrid are interested in the profile of the 26-year-old player. The Parisian even revealed that Colchoneros emissaries have recently made contact with relatives of the international tricolor.

To compensate for the possible departure of Kimpembe, Luis Campos is betting on Milan Skriniar. Inter Milan would expect at least 70 million to let go of their Slovak colossus. To reduce the bids, Paris would have offered to include Thilo Kehrer in the deal according to the indiscretions of Fabrizio Romano. A proposal rejected by the Lombard club not interested in the profile of the German.