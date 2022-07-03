Its weight in gold! Julio Mayora and Genesis Rodríguez showed their power in the Bolivarians – DiarioVea

SEE / Juan Cermeno

Venezuela had a productive day this Saturday, July 2 at the Bolivarian Games in Valledupar, Colombia, with 10 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals, with weightlifters Julio Mayora and Génesis Rodríguez standing out, each with a pair of gold medals. , while swimming also contributed four first places and the other two were achieved by athletics and sailing.

The Guaireño Olympic runner-up Julio Mayora, in the division of up to 73 kilos of body weight, achieved first place in the snatch modality with an execution of 160 kilos, while he dominated the clean and jerk with 185; for his part, Génesis Rodríguez (55 kilos) prevailed in the snatch with 87 kg and in the clean and jerk with 108. We must remember that in this sporting event the total (sum of the two modalities) is not being awarded, as was traditionally done. In addition to the four gilts of Julio and Genesis, Reinner Arango (67 kg) also made a silver contribution, who lifted 127 kg in the snatch.

Genesis Rodriguez.

outboard swimming

The swimming tournament began with ten gold medals in dispute and the Venezuelans won four. Alberto Mestre Vivas won the 100-meter freestyle (49 seconds, 32 hundredths), with bronze for his brother Alfonso, who also won the 800 of the same style (7m, 57s, 74cs), in which Rafael Dávila won silver (8m , 04s, 24cs), proves that María Yegres dominated in women (8m, 50s, 60cs). The fourth was achieved by the men’s 4 × 200 m freestyle relay (7m, 23s, 76cs).

Sailing and athletics

The other two gold medals won in the day’s program were in charge of Daniela Rivera in the sailing competition (Ilca 6 class), while Yoveinny Mota dominated the 100 meter hurdles of athletics (13s, 07cs). Also in athletics, Gerson Izaguirre became runner-up in the decathlon.

Yoveinny Mota (center).

Of the other medalists of the day we have that Venezuela achieved silver in the team recurve competition, in the archery tournament, with a representation made up of Luis Vivas, Ricardo Vásquez and Víctor Palacio; while the women’s compound bow team, made up of Ana Mendoza, Olga Bosch and Luzmary Guédez, won bronze.

In team jumping (open-mixed) of the equestrian the Creoles Antonio Martínez, Juan Vegas, Luis Larrazábal and Valentina Mauri got bronze and in canoeing (K1, 200 meters) Cristian Canache kept another gold medal.

Our delegation continues in second place in the table, now with 120 medals (33 gold, 37 silver and 50 bronze), surpassed by Colombia 210 (107-62-41) and Peru appears third with 97 (24-22). -51).