Iván Duque in the DR: Calls Maduro a dictator and describes the situation in Ukraine as a massacre

Santo Domingo, DR.

For half an hour the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, presented before the National Assembly the advances achieved in relations between the two nations, as well as their achievements in power.

Prior to the meeting with all the legislators, the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, offered a few words where he effusively highlighted the “achievements achieved by Duque in his management”.

Among them, he qualified the cvaccination campaign against Covid-19 “and the consolidation of peace in his country”.

“Peace is the most precious asset of a nation and his administration at the head of Colombia has had citizen security as one of his priorities, which together with the beauty, culture and hospitality of its people, mean that every day the tourists and Dominicans in particular, we feel more attracted to know and visit your great country”, said Estrella.

While Duque also highlighted positive aspects achieved in the Dominican governmenthighlighting the vaccination campaign carried out by the Government of Luis Abinader and described the country as benchmark in tourism.

However, beyond his compliments to the country, Duque also took advantage of the stage to make a kind of “accountability” for everything he has achieved during his administration.

The Colombian president, in an improvised speech, without papers or screens, He highlighted the efforts they have made to consolidate security through the Police, the recovery of the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic and the consolidation of democracy.

Similarly, he referred to Venezuelan government, which he described as a “dictatorship” – and the situation in Ukraine, which in his opinion is a “massacre”.

Regarding Venezuelans, he said that despite the fact that in the eyes of the world they have shown their migration as something derogatory, in Colombia they were welcomed as brothers and there are currently more than 1.8 million of them in Colombian territory.

The Colombian president also specified that democracy has “great enemies” in which he highlighted the manipulation of reality, “in what is clearly the post-truth or the disfigurement of the facts that today are fed by the algorithmic manipulation of the networks.”

Said sees with concern that there are voices that intend with “inquisitive tone to threaten economic freedoms” trying to break fraternities between employers and employees, for which he called on all legislators to defend those economic freedoms.

“Overcome those false premises and those speeches that always seek to sow electoral interests from the ashes is a debate for everyone, because no one is elected president to threaten economic freedoms, economic freedoms are defended, worked on and must be incorporated into real sentiment of the defense of the institutional framework,” said Duque.

He also indicated that the The inflation that the world is experiencing is being exploited by “populists and demagogues” to try to affect the institutions and threaten the decisions of the congresses.