Ivanka Trump posts photos on Instagram of her surfing in Miami. Some followers want answers

Obviously, Ivanka Trump is getting used to Miami.

There is no doubt that Ivanka is enjoying her home in Miami.

Two of the last posts he has posted on Instagram appear to be a tourist brochure where he promotes the Magic City (but, please, we don’t need more people to move here).

In a video posted Sunday, the 40-year-old New Yorker stands on the bay, with the city skyline and a pretty rainbow behind her. Trump seems to be surfing on a board – that sport that is a mixture of water skiing and surfing— and it looks really impressive.

At least in this video she looks great. In another photo, Trump falls into the water, with only half of his legs visible.

The mother of three has a sense of humor about the photo, as she included a funny emoji in the caption and was obviously not injured.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner moved to Surfside from Washington, DC, in January 2021 shortly after her father, Donald J. Trump, left the White House. Currently, the couple is building a huge mansion in the so-called Billionaires’ Bunker, Indian Creek Village. Among the future famous neighbors are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. However, with divorce rumors flying back and forth, we’re not really sure the football star and supermodel will live happily ever after in the megamansion.

However, we are getting off topic. The truth is that we like to see Ivanka taking advantage of the many outdoor activities that we enjoy in South Florida. In recent months, she has also been seen running on the beach, celebrating her birthday, and at Aventura’s Tidal Cove water park with her boys.

Of course, in the comments section, some critics said that the former first daughter of the country was not really in the water, but using a CGI, a green screen, to make believe that she was.

We have to admit that he made it too perfect.

“A photoshop terrible,” one social media user complained, later adding: “I’m sorry to say it, but it’s a fake photo.”

At least some believed that Trump was actually having a good time in the water, and they didn’t want to overanalyze:

“My God,” said one of Ivanka’s 7.5 million followers in her defense. “He really is behind a boat. There’s no green screen here or anything like that.”

We can say that at least Trump’s headlong dive seems very authentic. Or as his father would say, it’s not “fake news.”

You judge, while we wait what Ivanka has to say on the matter.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on September 21, 2022 11:00 a.m.