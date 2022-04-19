‘I’ve Never Set foot in a Gym’: Scarlett Johansson Remembers How Hard It Was to Train for ‘Iron Man 2’ – CINEMABLEND

The first time Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow was in ‘Iron Man 2’, 12 years ago. And although she seems to have spent a lot of time she still remembers how difficult it was to train for that role, she had never entered a gym!

What do you think of when you talk about superhero movies? Perhaps special effects is one of the first topics to come to your mind and with good reason. A human being could never achieve the feats that characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (benedict cumberbatch) or Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Nevertheless, this does not mean that the actors do not undergo strenuous physical training and this is very much in mind Scarlett Johanssonwho recalled how his debut as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 it was more than challenging.

This was recalled by the two-time Oscar-nominated interpreter in a recent interview with Vanity Fairwhere he revealed that 12 years ago he had never entered a gym, much less had experience doing action scenes. This became one of the biggest challenges he had faced in his career.

Scarlett Johansson made her MCU debut in ‘Iron Man 2’.



“It was a very important moment for me because I was, I don’t know, 23 or 24 years old when they chose me for Iron Man 2. I had never set foot in a gym before and had five weeks to prepare for these huge stunt sequences.Johansson mentioned. ‘Back when we were doing it, over a decade ago, it was before we figured out how to be more efficient in the stunt process of shooting.”

So I was doing these huge choreographed sequences and I had no prior experience with any of it. It was a huge lifestyle change right after getting the part.

Before playing Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson had never entered a gym.



In those years the protagonist of titles such as Avengers: Endgame and story of a marriage, lived in the city of Los Angeles, California. And given the athletic culture of that region, she embarked on a new adventure: tone your muscle mass with expert help. No one said being a superhero would be an easy job..

“I went to a huge specialist bodybuilding gym. I didn’t know how to use the equipment. I mean, I was so intimidated. Luckily, I had a great trainer, Bobby Strom, who was training my husband at the time, Ryan Reynolds. And she took me under her wing and it was very positive, and it really made me understand what functional training was, “concluded the 38-year-old actress.

Scarlett Johansson played Natasha Romanoff in eight films ranging from Iron Man 2passing by The Avengers Y Avengers: Infinity War up to Black Widowa film that premiered simultaneously on Disney Plus, which is why he sued the House of Mouse. Would you have imagined that Scarlett at 24 had never entered a gym? Well, the MCU pushed her to take on new challenges in her life.