Jack Harlow with Drake, Lil Wayne and Pharrell on his album!

As well as Justin Timberlake. A 5 star cast!

Jack Harlow is the new darling of the US rap game, since his success in 2020 with “What’s Poppin”. A hit that had made him known worldwide, propelling him to second place on the Billboard, and which had been followed by other very big songs, like “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X, or “First Class”. While his previous album, “Thats What they all say” released in 2020, reached platinum, the time has come to confirm expectations with his second project, “Come Home the kids Miss You”, expected for May 6th.

He has just unveiled the full tracklist, with the guests, of his new album which arrives this week. We can say that Jack Harlow will be well surrounded, since he had right to a Drake versebut also of Pharrell, Lil Wayne, and Justin Timberlake. A feat when you know how busy and in demand these artists are. A 5-star casting therefore to help the rapper from Louisville, Kentucky, to confirm hopes after a thunderous debut.

Jack Harlow ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ forecasted to sell 180K first week once its released. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 3, 2022

To tell you how much the wait around the release of Jack Harlow’s album, sales predictions have been made around this album. It was DJ Akademiks who relayed the expected figures on Twitter, and the project is expected to sell 180,000 copies in the first week. Quite a score, see you next week for the verdict!