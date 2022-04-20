Jack Tretton, the former CEO of PlayStation, believes that purchases of studios and companies are good for the video game

Who was the CEO of PlayStation a few years ago, Jack Tretton, has spoken about the acquisitions and purchases of studios that are starring in so many bombshells in recent months.

In recent years, the tendency of large companies to acquire development studios within the video game industry It has increased considerably, but it has been this same 2022 where everything has exploded.

Turns out there was something bigger than Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, the purchase of Activision Blizzard… and far from stopping things, a few days later Sony announced the purchase of Bungie (creators of Halo and Destiny) and warned that it would not be the last addition (Haven would arrive later).

In the following weeks we have seen how these movements continue on the part of other business groups and many wonder if this really benefits the sector or in the long run will it generate problems for consumers.

Well, whoever was one of the great voices in the industry at the time, former PlayStation CEO Jack Trettonhas talked about all this.

The former CEO of PlayStation from 2006 to 2014 has been quite talkative in recent weeks and acknowledged in an interview with Game Informer that he was fascinated by the acquisitions that were taking place.

There is a way to see pretty much everything that happens as a glass half full or a glass half empty and you can find ways to find negatives about these acquisitions, but I think the positives far outweigh the negatives.Tretton thought.

And the positive thing is that it brings attention to an industry that’s already $200 billion and growing, and even though it’s more than twice the size of the box office and the music industry combined, I still think you find a lot of people out there who don’t appreciate how big, sophisticated, and… mainstream entertainment games are.

These are the best accessories you can buy if you already have a PlayStation 5 and want to get the most out of it. See list

Next, Tretton revealed his point of view regarding the competition in these times. He thinks that Microsoft and Sony are now going to adopt a similar mindset that Nintendo has had for many years (to go their own way and move away from their competitors a bit).

Competition in the video game industry is not Nintendo versus Sony versus Xbox. It’s video games as a form of entertainment versus watching TV, going to concerts, any other form of entertainment you havecommented the former manager.

I think I would rather have a competitor invest in the video game space than a competitor invest in the movie industry or the music industry because, to me, investing in the movie industry isn’t necessarily going to help grow the game business. video game.

What do you think about all this? Tretton has already spoken about the past of PlayStation. For example, he commented that PS Vita and some of his projects were orphaned, much to the chagrin of many fans.