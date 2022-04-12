Jada Pinkett Smith says she never wanted to marry Will Smith – People – Culture

One of the many blows of the so-called “Slapgate”, the scandal at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rockwas the resurgence of old statements by the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who currently take on another frame of mind.

In 2018, On the Smith family show, ‘Red Table Talk’, where they expand on their daily lives and review turbulent moments in their lives, the actress confessed that she never wanted to marry Will: “They forced me and it was horrible,” she said at the round table, with her husband present.

Jada confessed to having “cried all the way down the aisle” and spoke of immense pressure to marry the ‘King Richard’ star. “I was under a lot of pressure, I was a young actress, I was pregnant and I didn’t know what to do, but I never wanted to get married.”who at that time was sweetly expecting her first child, Jaden.

The actress turned to her mother Adrienne, who was also on the show, to tell her that she felt she had forced her to make the relationship official. “We did it because ‘Gammy’ [el apodo que Jada le puso a su mamá] I was crying. It was as if she told us: ‘they have to get married’”, she expanded.

“Yes, I remember having a strong desire for you to get married and that you were sick, you were not cooperative at all,” Adrienne remarked, then made a reservation: “But I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of ​​​​marriage.”

From left to right: Trey, Willow, Jaden, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Trey is the eldest son of Will Smith and Sheree Zampino, who was married to the actor for three years (1992-1995). Photo: Philip Faraone / AFP

Her daughter mentioned that she was devastated before and during the wedding: “I was so upset that I had to get married that I walked down the damn aisle crying.”

Contrary to how Jada lived her marriage, Will said that it was something that she wanted very much, and that her experience was different. “Since I was five years old I imagined what my family would be like, there wasn’t a day in my life that I didn’t want to be married and have a family,” Smith said after listening to his wife.

Will and Jada were married on December 31, 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland., and the following year Jaden was born, who is now 23 years old. In 2000, the couple welcomed Willow, 21.

In the 25 years that they have been together, not everything was pleasant for the couple. The marriage navigated through crises, infidelities and media scandals. Two years ago, the rapper and friend of one of his sons, August Alsina, assured in an American television program that he had a relationship for years with the actress.

That statement did nothing but unite Smith and Pinkett, who gave lengthy testimonies regarding Jada’s infidelity on their show, where they usually take their rags out in the sun.

Also, in 2014, Jada assured that “maintaining an open relationship” was the magic formula for her marriage to stand. The actress said that both she and her husband were free to go out with whoever they wanted, although that “does not mean that we do it.”

“You have to trust your partner, at the end of the day I am not anyone’s watchdog. Will Smith is a grown man ”, he clarified at the time that rumors arose of an alleged infidelity of the actor with Margot Robbie, his co-star in ‘Focus: Masters of the scam’.

The Nation, Argentina (GDA).