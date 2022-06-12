Jailyne Ojeda reveals her figure in a tiny swimsuit

The famous Mexican-American influencer, Jailyne Ojeda, surprised her millions of followers on social networks, after sharing a series of photographs where she shows off her spectacular figure in a tiny swimsuit.

It was through her official Instagram account, where the beautiful influencer and model posted the photos, consenting to her more than 10 million fans who follow her on said social network, and who praised Jailyne’s beauty.

In a few minutes, the publication of the famous influencer has exceeded 100 thousand ‘likes’ and thousands of comments.

Jailyne Ojeda is one of the most relevant influencers on the internet, due to the millions of followers she has on her social networks, she has even been compared to celebrities such as Kim Kardashian or Jimena Sánchez.