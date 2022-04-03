Jaime Lozano’s son drew badges on Necaxa’s uniform that commemorates Autism Day

The son of the Necaxa coach drew the badges on the Rayos uniform to commemorate International Autism Awareness Day

The Necaxa joined the campaign MX League as part of International Autism Awareness Day and he did it with the support of Luca, son Jaime Lozanowho was in charge of designing the shirt that the team wore in this weekend’s match against America.

April 2 marks the international autism day and it coincided with the matchday 12 commitment between both squads. Given this, the team shared in their accounts the special jersey they showed this Saturday.

Catalina Serna, wife of Jimmy Lozanoshared on his Instagram account that his son was in charge of making the letters of the word “autism” and that was printed on all the t-shirts of the hydro-warm table. In addition, Catalina is a promoter of this movement through an organization.

“This year we decided to edit the first campaign we did in football a little so that Jaime could share with his team what autism is, just like everything in life, our perception of autism was evolving,” Catalia Serna published accompanied by the shirt from Necaxa.

Another of the details that the shirt of Necaxa was the inclusion of colored rays that were placed inside the numbers.

Jaime Lozano and his wife are promoters for awareness of the Autism, because his eldest son, Luca, has this condition. Over the years they wrote the book “My brother Luca” together and brought it to the screens with a short film that is narrated by Eugenia, the second daughter.

The American actress, Eva Longoria, and who is also an investor in the hydro-warm picture, showed off the new shirt and the importance of this day on her Instagram accounts.

The protocol ceremony was accompanied by the presence of Luca and Eugenia, who was in charge of saying the phrase when handing over the ball. The technician took advantage of the moment to take a photo with his children. In addition, the coach himself wore a shirt with the same words that his son wrote.