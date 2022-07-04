James Cameron could leave the direction of Avatar 4 and 5 in the hands of another person

When it was announced that Avatar would have four sequels, one of the first things that was gleaned about those movies was that they would all be directed by james cameron. However, now the director himself questioned that perception.

In an interview with Empire, Cameron said that making the movies of Avatar It is a demanding task and therefore I would be willing to leave someone else in charge of its management after Avatar 3.

“The Avatar movies themselves are all-consuming,” said Cameron. “I’m also developing other things that are exciting. I think eventually, I don’t know if that’s after three or four, I’ll want to hand over to a director that I trust to take over, so I can do other things that I’m also doing. interested. Or maybe not. I dont know.”

Considering that Avatar is closely tied to Cameron and his ideas, it’s hard to imagine how the franchise could continue without the director. But of course, while there is the possibility that the filmmaker will give up that option and direct all the installments of Avatarit should be remembered that he also proposed the saga as an adaptation similar to The Lord of the rings and therefore there would be a clear direction for the course he longs for for Pandora’s story.

“Everything I need to say about family, sustainability, the weather, the natural world, the issues that are important to me in real life and in my film life, I can say on this canvas,” Cameron noted. “I got more excited as it went on. Movie four is a corker. She is a motherfucker. In fact, I hope I can achieve it. But she depends on market forces. There are three in the can, so they will come out regardless. I really hope we can do four and five because ultimately it’s a great story.”

But while we can only speculate on what will happen to Avatar 4 Y Avatar 5 , the truth is that this year we will finally see the second film of Avatar which was directed by Cameron and will pick up the story of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as they try to flee to a new corner of Pandora with their family.

Of course, the wait for Avatar 2 -officially known as Avatar: The Way Of Water– has been quite long, so Cameron wants to take his time to tell this new story and will not accept complaints about it.

“I don’t want anyone complaining about the duration when they sit and watch [televisión] for eight hours… I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve seen my kids sit down and watch five hour-long episodes in a row.” Cameron said (via /Film).

Although there is no official duration yet, Avatar: The Way Of Water It will be released in December this year.