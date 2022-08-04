Jamie Carragher pays Cristiano Ronaldo: “No club currently wants him”

Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, the divorce seems indeed topical. The multiple Ballon d’Or winner was not present during the Mancunians’ early season resumption. He had joined his club later in the pre-season.

When he was aligned by Erik ten Hag, new coach of the Red Devils, CR7 was not unanimous. Recently, he was substituted at half-time in a match and rather than staying on the bench with his teammates, he headed for the shower and left the stadium before the end of the match. A behavior that his trainer deemed unacceptable.

The Ronaldo saga is therefore a lot of talk across the Channel and during the Overlap program on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher, former glory of Liverpool, debated with Gary Neville about Cristiano Ronaldo. The one who made the heyday on the side of Anfield Road believes that no club wants to transfer Ronaldo. “I always felt this situation would happen, even though Ronaldo did some good things. No other club in Europe currently wants him. I could be wrong but it doesn’t look like United can part with it. And if you ask ten Hag, I think he doesn’t want him either. I’m not even sure the Manchester United dressing room wants Cristiano Ronaldo right now.” Carragher blurted out.

A true serial scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals and made 3 assists in 38 games with Manchester last season. But to afford the Portuguese this year, it is still necessary to make a notable effort from a financial point of view. Currently, the value of the 37-year-old player amounts to 30 million euros (note: according to the specialized site transfermarkt) and his current salary on the Manchester side also flirts with this same sum.

Paying 60 million for a 37-year-old player is a hell of a bet. But Ronaldo is not just anyone and has proven this season that he can still, almost single-handedly, win matches for his team.

Story to follow…