Jannik Sinner after today’s defeat against Alcaraz in Paris Bercy: “I know I played most of my chances for the Finals” (with the video of the match)

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

Jannik Sinner : “I know I played most of my chances for the Finals. I knew it even before I went on the pitch, that it was going to be an important match, and that’s why I was a bit tense. Credit to Carlos, but drawing him in the first round wasn’t that great. Now we will see the results of the others….

Carlos is a special player, I had already realized this in 2019, when we first met in a Challenger on clay. We both played better, but he was more solid. In the second set I tried to push a little harder and consequently I did something too wrong. In hindsight maybe I should have thought about being more solid, but I can’t say now, I have to analyze what happened. If I had won the first set, maybe, I would have had more confidence. I had my chances, but sometimes the right escaped me, especially in response from the right. These are small things, when the game ends 7-6 7-5 it’s a matter of details.

I hope to be able to play against it many more times. We are different tennis players, but we have in common the desire to always improve ourselves a lot in training. We are both mindful of this. Today was not my best day.

Now we will see what others will do in the tournament, then we will make a decision. If it is useless to go to Stockholm, it is likely that I will be able to go to Milan. At this moment it is impossible to know the answer.

For Davis we have a fantastic group and I think we all want to finish the season in the best way. You have to prepare yourself in the best possible way. Then it is not that there will be much space from the Davis Cup to Australia. I will be off for a few days, but for a short time, because there is a lot of work to do “.