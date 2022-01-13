News

January 13, 1977, Orlando Bloom is born

English actor, son of a well-known anti-apartheid activist. Orlando Bloom he starts acting encouraged by his mother (widowed when he is 4 years old), as he is dyslexic, to help him express himself and integrate with others.

Let’s say that our Orlando has managed a lot to integrate, having specialized in choral films (and serials). After a series of appearances on British TV, he is noticed by Peter Jackson who wants it in the Trilogy de The Lord of the Rings (first episode in 2001). He takes the opportunity well and plays the best of one of the most iconic characters, the almost-albino elf Legolas, becoming one of the little girls’ idols. Award-winning trilogy doubled with that of The Hobbit (although, to be fair, it only appears in the last 2 episodes)

The role of the romantic suits him, and so the character of the pirate could not help but fit him perfectly: he is Will Turner in the tetralogy of The Pirates of the Caribbean (last episode expected in 2017 – latest for now), next to what he himself considers his professional model, that is Johnny Depp. Work twice with Ridley Scott, Black Hawk Down (2001) and The Crusades (2005);

Recently on the screens with science fiction Needle in a Timestack.

Other recurrences

  • 1964, is born Penelope Ann Miller, actress of Carlito’s Way And The Artist
  • 1966, is born Patrick Dempsey, actor of A love of witness and the TV series Grey’s Anatomy
  • 1976, is born Michael Peña, actor of Ant-Man And The Martian
  • 1990, is born Liam Hemsworth, actor of Hunger Games And The power of money

