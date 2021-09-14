Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on the set of the AppleTV + WeCrashed series

Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway I’m hard at work on the set of the new series AppleTV +, WeCrashed.

Leto And Hathaway were spotted filming scenes in New York City.

Here are the pictures:

The series, which is based on the podcast of the same name Wondery, will tell about the rise and inevitable fall of WeWork; one of the most valuable startups in the world. Leto will play co-founder Adam Neumann, while Hathaway he will play his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

John Requa And Glenn Ficarra they will direct WeCrashed. Instead, Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello they will write and produce the new project Apple, as well as following the series as a co-showrunner. Eisenberg has already co-created the hit series Little America, of which he was also showrunner.

Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway they will also be executive producers along with Charlie Gogolak And Natalie Sandy. Emma Ludbrook will produce the series through his production company, the Paradox.

WeWork it was seen as the next startup to invest in and was valued at nearly $ 50 billion. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 due to the revelations about the mismanagement.

The co-working giant was able to raise capital worth $ 47 billion. However, in 2019, after a disastrous listing attempt in which the operators involved began to raise doubts about the sustainability of the company’s business model, WeWork it was valued at around 8 billion.

