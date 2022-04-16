Javier Aguirre does not believe in statistics that would ‘save’ Mallorca

Midtime Editorial

Javier Aguirre returned to directing The league to try to save the Majorca this 2021-22 season and although there is a statistic that means something positive for him and his team at the close, the DT dismissed it this Friday.

Vasco was questioned about the data that could anticipate the club’s non-relegation this season, since no club has been relegated in the history of the Spanish league when he wins both matches against the defending champion in the competition, as it was in this case against Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t know her and she sweats meif not, we already stopped playing and we are saved because the statistics say so. Numbers are fun for you, the only reality is the tie, the victory, and they are the numbers that are worth, those that go in the classification and that on Matchday 38 you have three with fewer points than you. He is the only one worth it,” he said.

The Majorca faces this Saturday Elchea team that also fights not to be relegated and Aguirre He knows that it will be difficult and they will have to play at the level expected of them, with seven dates left to finish the season.

“It is a direct rival, they prepare the match as a final And we have to rise to the challenge Given the circumstances, we know it won’t be easy, a full stadium and a festive atmosphere. Two teams playing for permanence and we must be prepared,” he added.