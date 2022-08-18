Jazz Vilá makes the crossover to the Anglo-Saxon market

Jazz Vila Retorcole Studios

Cuban actor and director Jazz Vilá is jumping for joy at the premiere of The Mick and The Trick, a police comedy directed by Tom DeNucci, in which he speaks in English for the first time and whose premiere will take place at the IFC Theater in New York on August 18. Vilá, known internationally for the character of La China in the Cuban film Juan of the Deadshares credits with actor Peter Green (pulp fiction, The Mask), one of his childhood idols.

On this occasion, the actor plays Sugar, a passionate prostitute who tries to help an Irish hitman leave behind his life at the service of a Cuban criminal and the IRA.

Although with Sugar he has retaken his LGTBQ characters, such as La China or Betty from Hotel Coppeliafor which he is nominated for the La Silla award for best actor by the Dominican Association of Film Industry Professionals ADOCINE), the actor considers that it has been a new challenge and another goal accomplished, especially for the action scenes, which were Very exciting and something I wasn’t used to doing.

“The film was produced in the midst of a pandemic, which made every process of filming expectant. Another particular aspect was that we couldn’t have a team pre-production due to sanitary protocols, so I met Peter in person and the rest of the team a couple of days before filming began,” the artist recalled in an interview with the Nuevo Herald. after stating that despite the low temperatures he faced during filming in Pennsylvania, he would repeat the experience if necessary because of how well he had it.

Regarding the risk of pigeonholing himself in gay roles, Vilá stated that he does not believe that playing so many distances him from other roles, but that directors and the industry itself have an increasingly radical vision of who should play a role.

“On the one hand there are those who do not want a teacher or a doctor to be done by a person from that profession and on the other those who defend that a transvestite or a transsexual should be done by someone from the community itself,” he said. “I have nothing against experiments, but ‘acting’ is also a profession, otherwise the day will come when we will bring murderers out of jail to play their own parts.

In any case, I am very proud of each character I play, because La China, (Jone of the dead), Katyuska (Fatima), Mayito (Staff Belongings), Betty (Hotel Coppelia) or Rox (Paquita Salas) because they are all human beings and we actors fill those lives with soul”.

Now that she is releasing her first work in English, for which she claims to have studied hard, Vilá took the opportunity to give her opinion about the criticism that her friend Ana de Armas has received about her accent in the trailer for Blondefilm in which she plays Marilyn Monroe.

“For any actor it is always a challenge to interpret a character in another language, but I insist, it is part of our profession. As for my dear Ana, she knows of her hard work for months to find the soul of Norma Jean. And although I am not an expert in accents, I am sure that there was no better actress for this role, ”she emphasized.

Apart from his work in front of the cameras, in the stage career of the artist who lives in El Paso, Texas, the productions of Skyscraper, Eclipse Y entertainmentthe latter with more than 200 performances on the Island.

