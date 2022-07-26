JCA Automation seeks to stop talent flight

As a measure to address recruitment problems, pharmaceutical services company JCA Automation established the Impetus professional training program, that will have its next round or “academy” this September, announced Juan Senquiz, president and founder of the company.

“One of the most important challenges we have in the company, in the pharmaceutical market, and I would say in Puerto Rico, is the lack of talent. Although that is being noticed now much more markedly after the pandemic, in reality the problem was there before,” Senquiz said.

The program, which began four years ago, is aimed at young people with studies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, known as STEM, for its acronym in English. Each academy lasts two months in which the participants take training with company experts and then are assigned to JCA Automation projects with clients in Puerto Rico and the United States.

“They are paid for training and the commitment is to work with JCA Automation for three years,” Senquiz said, indicating that JCA Automation focuses on pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Beyond addressing the brain drain, both for the president of JCA Automation and For Impetus participants, this program is a way to receive training with more practical knowledge, such as regulatory frameworks, system validation and other aspects of engineering.

“We try to speed up this learning process because they already have a base from the university, but here the details of what happens or what the client expects are more specific,” said Senquiz.

For Xavier Peña, a graduate of the Polytechnic University in Electrical Engineering, this type of professional training served to break the “mold” with which he left university regarding what his career would look like. He explained that during his studies he did not consider pharmaceuticals and it was a sector that he did not learn about during his time at university.

Once he went through the program, he became interested in the validation and documentation processes of the system and now works as a project manager for JCA Automation.

Since this program does not require work experience, for Pedro Ávila, Alessandra López Díaz and Fernando Fuentes it was an opportunity to have their first work experiences related to their fields of university studies.

“If it hadn’t been for these types of courses, they wouldn’t have given me the opportunity in a company with no experience. It would have been blank,” Ávila said.

While López Díaz entered the program recently graduated from the Ana G. Méndez University, Gurabo campus, and Fuentes is in the process of completing her baccalaureate at the Inter-American Bayamón Campus. Ávila graduated more than 10 years ago, also from the Bayamón Inter Campus.

Unable to get jobs related to engineering, Ávila stayed in the restaurant industry and had worked as a restaurant general manager for years. He went through Impetus at the end of 2021, and indicated that due to difficulties getting a job, he was in the process of moving to the United States when he found out about the program.

“I was like any young person while I was studying at university, I was working to pay for my studies. But the expectation of one is that this is something provisional, as soon as I leave here, have my high school degree, I will work in what I studied. The reality was not like that. I was applying for five years in different places and nothing appeared, “she said.

Fuentes, who prior to Impetus worked in customer service, reported complications similar to those of Ávila, since, although he searched, he was unable to obtain work experience in the area of ​​mechanical engineering.

“I never fell for a ‘capstone’ or a boarding school no matter how hard I looked. That frustrates you, because you are always striving to do your best and you know that this is very important when you study engineering,” said Fuentes.

In the case of López Díaz, his relationship to the Impetus program is not limited to the training he took to join the company, but he currently teaches the programming laboratory for Impetus.