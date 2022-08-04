Jennette McCurdy Talks Working With Ariana Grande on “Sam & Cat”

Reflection on his part. jennette mccurdy discusses his personal and professional life in his upcoming memoir I’m glad my mother died — which includes his tumultuous time on Nickelodeon.

The former actress, 30, shot to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprized her role in the network’s spin-off series sam and cat. The series, which ran from 2013 to 2014, also starred Ariana Grande in her Victorious role of Cat Valentine.

In an excerpt from his book, which was first published via The New York TimesMcCurdy claimed she was treated differently by Nickelodeon than her co-star, 29.

According to the California native, the network prevented her from exploring other career opportunities during her time on sam and cat – which did not apply to Grande. “What finally undid me was when Ariana came in whistling excitedly because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at tom hank“recalls McCurdy. “That’s when I snapped.”

The Zoe 101 alum also alleged that after the show was canceled, she rejected a $300,000 offer not to publicly discuss her move to Nickelodeon. McCurdy then landed a starring role in the short-lived Netflix series Between before choosing to leave the industry.

The former singer has previously opened up about her decision not to perform anymore. “I quit a few years ago because I didn’t want to do it at first,” she explained during an episode of her “Empty Inside” podcast in March 2021. “I’m so ashamed parts I’ve done in the past. … I hate my career in so many ways. I feel so dissatisfied with the roles I’ve played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing [thing].”

McCurdy continued, “I did the shows I was on from 13 to 21, and at 15 I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15 weren’t like, “Oh, cool, you’re on that Nickelodeon show.” It was embarrassing. I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had as an actor if you’re proud of your roles.

At the time, the podcast host opened up about how she started auditioning for roles because of her mother, Debra McCurdy. After Debra’s death in 2013, Jennette finally decided to quit acting. “With his death, a lot of ideas for my life died, and it was his own journey – and a tough one for sure,” she admitted.

In another excerpt from I’m glad my mother died, Jennette revealed that she wasn’t ruling out a comeback. “I now have people around me who support me and love me,” she wrote. “It makes me cry with joy. I feel so safe. I feel so much confidence and so much openness.

I’m glad my mother died is available Tuesday, August 9.

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to We Weeklyrequest for comment.

