Jennifer Aniston attacks the current Hollywood industry

The current Hollywood industry does not seem to be as respected by actors as it used to be. The case of Jennifer Aniston is the clearest.

During an interview with Variety, the actress Jennifer Aniston He has spoken at length about current cinematography. Apparently, the interpreter is not really passionate about the current situation of the industry of Hollywood. In fact, he has attacked her harshly. He has focused on the type of “star” that appears and the behavior that the world has towards him or her. The truth is that she has even criticized the prevailing social networks and has made it very clear that she feels lucky not to have been part of this generation and to have gotten rid of the situation in which the city of Los Angeles is immersed.

“I feel lucky to have tried the industry before it became what it is,” said Jennifer Aniston about the situation in the world of Hollywood. “Now everything is different. There are more streaming services, more people, and more of everything. You are a TikTok, YouTube or Instagram celebrity. It’s almost like it’s watering down our actor’s work.” This is the poisoned dart that the actress of friendsnow 53, has pitched against the new generation of actors.

Our opinion on the statements of the actress

Jennifer Aniston shoots a whole new generation of actors point-blank, but their cruelty has nothing to do with objective reality. While it is undeniable that there are many streaming platforms (Netflix, hbo max, Disney+), it is no less true that the actor’s work has not been diluted in any way. Just look at emerging talents like margot robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, jodie eat, Zendaya, sydney sweeney, hailee steinfeld and a long etcetera of actresses. And, if we go to the actors, three quarters of the same. We find these statements a bit unfair.