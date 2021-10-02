News

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt among my favorite guest stars on Friends – People

On the eve of the debut of the special Friends cast reunion, Jennifer Aniston reveals that Brad Pitt, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2005, was one of her favorite guest stars on the TV series Friends.
“Mr. Pitt was wonderful” – he said in an interview with Access Hollywood.
Pitt appeared in the episode ‘The One with the Rumor’ during the eighth season in 2001. At the time the couple were still married and even after the divorce they maintained friendly relations. Other guest stars on Friends included Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Charlie Sheen, Sean Penn and Alec Baldwin.
Simultaneously with the American debut, on May 27 the highly anticipated FRIENDS: THE REUNION arrives on Sky and in streaming on NOW in absolute TV premiere.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, all also executive producers of the special, return to the iconic stage that made them six, which at the time of the first season of the beloved comedy of almost beginners, planetary stars: a real celebration of the experience on that set – Stage 24, in the Warner studios in Burbank – and of the friendship that was born on those tables.
Friends: The Reunion will see an impressive number of exceptional guests alternate on stage, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling , Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

