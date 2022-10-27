Jennifer Aniston demands $100 million dollars from Brad Pitt!

As the Legal dispute over divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continuesthe actor now faces a new problem with another of his ex-wives: Jennifer Aniston.

According to a source close to the ‘Friends’ actress for the medium Heat World, Aniston is demanding $100 million from Pitt because the actor plans to put ‘Plan B’ up for salethe production company that they created together when they were in a relationship.

Yes ok, the company passed into the hands of Brad when the ex-couple ended their relationship, Jennifer believes that he never received the credit he deserved for helping found the company, so the demand is not a matter of money, but merely of principles.

“This is not just about money. As far as Jen is concerned, what is of equal importance is the principle. The thing is she was co-creator and founder of Plan B, and although technically it passed into the hands of Brad, didn’t get the credit it deserved for building it from the ground up”, source continues.

“Jen wait recognition and participation supposing that Brad’s sale goes through. Until just a few years ago, Jennifer and Brad were brainstorming, but now it’s been learned that Brad has had this sale in the works for quite some time. (…) If Brad wants to do the right thing with Jen, will reach into your pocket and hand you a check for $100 million, which would be a drop in the bucket if the sale goes through”, finished.

Brad Pitt, the sole owner of Plan B

When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt ended their relationship, the couple agreed that it would be the actor who would remain the sole owner of the company, decision with which the actress agreed back then.

Aniston and Pitt founded ‘Plan B’ in 2001 with the help of producer Brad Gray. Among the company’s successes are tapes like The Departed, 12 Years A Slave Y Moonlit, all awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards.