Jennifer Aniston reveals her beauty secrets to show off perfect hair

Rachel Green, on Friends, was a fashion icon of the 1990s. All the women went to aesthetics to ask for Jennifer Aniston’s haircut.

Since then they wonder what their beauty tips to take care of the hair and look impeccable. Jennifer has demonstrated the perfect style to show that there are different looks to wear straight hair.

Between the secrets that the actress has listed and that she does not wash it every day and when she does, she uses a silicone-free shampoo.

Beauty tips for Jennifer Aniston’s hair

Jennifer Aniston ensures that silicone is one of the most harmful ingredients causing an accumulation effect that ends up breaking the hair.

The actress has a partnership with Living Proof, a brand of different beauty products with different silicone-free shampoo options. Jennifer states that the shade of the color is bronde and is achieved with a dark base that lightens towards the surface of the hair.

That is precisely what makes the hair give depth to the movements. There are blonde and brown tones, giving the 3D impression. Jennifer Aniston applies weekly masks made with almond oil, avocado and shea butter.

Besides brush your hair with natural bristles or special brushes to untangle without affecting the hair fiber and does not use conditioner, only shampoo.

another one of his favorite treatments is hair lifting and other heat machine methods to deliver nutrients to the hair roots.

