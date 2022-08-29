Jennifer Aniston reveals the difficult relationship with her mother – People – Culture

Many actors choose their projects thinking about their prestige, following their desire to work under the orders of a certain director or because of the interest of playing a role they have dreamed of so much.

There are also those who see the possibility of interpreting a character as a kind of cathartic exercise that could allow them to heal some wound in their personal life: That seems to be the main reason why Jennifer Aniston agreed to star in Dumplin’, in 2018.

I was not the model girl that she had expected, and that was something that really marked me

A film that dealt with the pressure that a teenager received from her mother, a former well-known supermodel, who wanted to implant the same life role in her daughter. A drama that apparently He was very present in the life of the interpreter of ‘Friends’ in his childhood.

“One of the reasons I really loved this project is because the relationship between this mother and this daughter was very similar to the one that my mother and I had“, he commented to the newspaper ‘The Sunday Telegraph’, in 2018.

“She was a model and everything related to her physical appearance and the way I looked was a problem”he added.

This caused the 53-year-old actress to acquire some self-esteem and personality problems during her childhood and well into her adolescence, since the pressure that Nancy Down, her mother, exerted on her to achieve fame, made her enter a problem of dyslexia not detected by doctors at the time.

“I was not the model child that she had hoped for, and that was something that really stuck with me, this little girl just wanted to be seen and wanted to be loved by a mother who was too busy with things that were not really important,” mentioned.

The feuds between the two flared up when Down published the book, ‘From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir’ in 1999, in which he told some of Aniston’s most intimate secrets to gain fame and money.

Since then, they were away until in 2015, a year before the ex-model’s death, they reconciled and maintained a respectful friendship.; However, in an interview for ‘People’ magazine, the following year after her death, the artist commented on how bad she felt in her childhood.

“She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was beautiful, stunning, and I never was,” she concluded.

With information from La Nación, Mexico (GDA)