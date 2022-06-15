Jennifer Aniston still wears the ‘Friends’ dress

There are women for whom time does not pass, and that seems to be the case with Jennifer Aniston. The beautiful actress, 53 years old, became known worldwide in 1994 thanks to the success of friends.

Even today, many continue to watch the legendary series and remember scenes from it, which has turned fiction into a classic that marked a generation.

Perhaps for this reason, because of the importance it had friends for the spectators and for the leading actors themselves, Jennifer Aniston decided to take a souvenir when the recordings ended.

Specifically, the actress ‘borrowed without warning’ a dress that her filming partner wore Courtney Cox in various episodes shot in 2002. A garment that Jennifer Aniston still wears.

Courteney Cox brought life to friends a Monica Geller, and during the eighth season of the series he wore this sleeveless dress gray and black, floral print and lace details.

Jennifer Aniston liked this garment so muchwho gave life to Rachel Green, who he did not hesitate to take it from the locker room. Now, 20 years later, he keeps putting it in his day to daywhich reveals two things: 1) that fashion is circular and 2) that the actress is still as thin as before.

Jennifer Aniston herself recently revealed in an interview that she ‘stole’ the dress: “I went into the dressing room and pulled out one of the dresses Monica was wearing. I still have it and I wear it, it fits me well. It’s floral, with black lace, flowers, a V-neck, and little ruffles on the sleeves.”

How does Jennifer Aniston keep fit?

Jennifer Aniston still has the same body – or very similar – as 20 years ago. doIn what lies your secret? Basically, and as she herself has said on a few occasions, intermittent fasting.

“I do intermittent fasting, so I eat nothing in the mornings. I do not have breakfast. I have noticed a big difference in my weight since I decided no food for 16 hours straight», he assured. A diet that is also followed by actresses like Elsa Pataky, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.

There are different types of intermittent fasting, but Jennifer Aniston follows the most common, the 16:8which consists of fasting during that time and eating normally for the remaining eight hours of the day.

This fast is the most flexible of all, since we can choose any eight-hour window to consume food. There are people who choose not to eat breakfast: they have their last meal of the day at 10 pm, and they no longer eat anything (water and coffee only yes, for example) until 2 pm the following day. In this way, and if we are not big breakfast eaters, we can lose weight very easily simply by having black coffee or an infusion (without sugar) for breakfast.

There are those who, on the contrary, are not capable of starting the day without a good breakfast. For them, the ideal plan is to skip dinner and have their last meal at 5:00 p.m. and fast until 8:00 a.m. the next day. So, they have a 16-hour calorie restriction window. Obviously, they can take an infusion at night, to fall asleep.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

The studies have shown that if we interrupt food intake for 16 hours, we achieve several things: