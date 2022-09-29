Jennifer Aniston talks about creating her LolaVie brand and the secret to healthy hair | Healthy world

the famous actress Jennifer Aniston She has always been a beauty icon and admired for her great hair, after all, she is known as the woman who gave the world the Rachel cut.

That is why, when the news came to light that Aniston would launch her own hair product brand She was received with great emotion by all her admirers.

However, now the actress once again surprised all her followers, as she revealed that this fall her beauty line LolaVie finally would add new products as a Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner

Given this, Jennifer Aniston spoke with Glamor magazine about LolaVie’s new release, and how she deals with the pressures of aging.

LolaVie new release

The actress mentioned during an interview that one of the secrets for hair healthy without effort is, “using the right products that not only provide performance, but are also formulated with the best ingredients”, to which he highlighted that LolaVie products are made with the best quality ingredients.

Additionally, Jennifer clarified the importance of including skin care ingredients to LolaVie’s new shampoo and conditioner.

“Just like your skin, your hair needs hydration, moisture and protection. We use squalane, a common ingredient found in skin care products.” He added that chia seeds are also a well-known skin care ingredient, helping to repair the appearance of existing damage.

Finally, Aniston gave her point of view on the pressure that exists on women to age properly.

“Two things are inevitable. First, aging. Second, there’s always going to be criticism. For me, it’s more a question of how do I take better care of myself, physically and mentally. We can still thrive when we’re older, and that’s thanks to all advances in health, nutrition, technology and science.

He ended with advice for those who would like to leave their gray hair natural but are afraid to do so. “The hair is a creative way to express yourself, and I love that your mood and energy can change with a change in hairstyle, cut or color. Accept whatever makes you happy.”