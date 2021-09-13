Jennifer Aniston’s hair has a secret, her new brand

What happens when Jennifer Aniston, the sweetheart of America that we have loved so much since the days of Friends to those of The Morning Show And to whom we envied / copied the famous layered cut launch a line of haircare products? We can’t wait to try them! Vegan and sustainable the line of hair products LolaVie had been in the works for five years while Jen collaborated with Living Proof, a beauty house she co-founded in 2012 and is named after Whatever Lola Wants, song by Sarah Vaughan adored by Jen.

Why did the Californian actress and producer want to create this line? As stated on the website of the brand haircare founded by her, Jennifer has always loved to know and try the most innovative and clean beauty products. “Lola is a person who knows herself and believes in herself”, says the actress who opted for the detangling spray to baptize this new project. Glossing Detangler (150 ml 25 $ up lolavie.com), which she considered a real must have for those who want to take care of their hair every day. Composed of plant ingredients such as bamboo essence, inserted in place of water that acts as a heat shield, enveloping and protective chia seeds, lemon extract that gives brightness and shine and a complex based on fruit and ceramides plants that facilitates and optimizes styling the first product signed by LolaVie, the work of the 52-year-old actress, like all the references that will come out on the market in the future, does not contain parabens, silicones, sulphates, phthalates or gluten. Aniston has already had experiences in the beauty field. After launching the perfume that bears her name in 2010, she co-founded the aforementioned haircare brand Living Proof, was Aveeno ambassador and this year joined the Vital Proteins team as chief creative officer.

