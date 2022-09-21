Jennifer Lawrence criticized the wage gap in Hollywood: “They pay me less for having a vagina”

Jennifer Lawrence (REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo)

Jennifer Lawrence32, revealed to the magazine fashion in which he suffered two miscarriagess before giving birth to her son in February this year. The Oscar winner said she got pregnant at age 20 and “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal” before she could have an abortion. She became pregnant again while filming Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” and suffered a second miscarriage.

Lawrence, who was the mother of a boy named Cy, told the publication about the miscarriages she suffered while arguing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling that struck down the United States Supreme Court.

The actress expressed her outrage that young women across the country now face limited options. “I had a great pregnancy. But every second of my life was different. And sometimes I thought: what if they forced me to do this?

According to the magazine fashion, much of Lawrence’s disappointment at the overturning of Roe v. Wade is “addressed to certain relatives in Louisville, Kentucky, where she grew up, including his father.” The actress said that she had been trying to mend the family rift after giving birth, and then the Supreme Court ruling became official and complicated things.

Lawrence processed her family drama in therapy.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence in a file image. EFE / Nina Prommer



“I have worked very hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: they are different.”, he explained. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can no longer deal with people who are not political. Live in the United States. You have to be political. It’s too terrible. Politics is killing people.”

“It’s too personal to a woman’s existence to see white men discuss the womb when they can’t find a clitoris,” she said.

Lawrence added: “I don’t want to put my family down, but I know a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”.

Inequality is something Lawrence has had to deal with in Hollywood, where she has often been paid less than her male co-stars.

The actress earned much less than her male co-stars in “American Hustle,” while in 2021 she received $5 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up.”

Lawrence believes that all actors are often overpaid, but that doesn’t make the pay gap any less frustrating. “It doesn’t matter how much you do. Aren’t they going to pay me as much as that guy, for my vagina?

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

The actress will be at the Toronto International Film Festival this month for the world premiere of her new drama “Causeway,” which premieres November 4 on Apple TV.

Filming and producing “Causeway,” the story of a war veteran living with PTSD while recovering from a brain injury, was a change of pace for Lawrence. She was drawn to the improvised pace of the narrative, adding: “I like a fast-paced Marvel movie. But I miss the slow melody of a character-driven story.”. But the political and personal atmosphere resulted in “the hardest shooting” of Lawrence’s life.

“I worked very hard. It was the hardest shoot of my life. It was three years,” Lawrence said. “I hope people see it. But if not, we’re all going to die anyway, so who cares.”

Keep reading:

Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet again with these photos