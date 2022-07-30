Jennifer Lawrence sets the trend this summer with very special pants

Flowing dresses, miniskirts, playsuits and shorts have become the essential garments to survive the high temperatures of summer without losing style. However, year after year, a new garment is positioned as the most sought after of the season for its comfort and versatility. On this occasion, Jennifer Lawrence, who is characterized by having a minimalist style, but very flattering, has opted for long wide-leg pants in a beige tone, a color that allows you to play with patterns and textures without any problem, thus setting a new fashion trend.

Recently, the actress of ‘Don’t look up’ has been caught walking through the streets of New York with her husband, the gallery owner Cooke Maroney. Giving a lecture on how to wear the best street-style look of the season by wearing pants, the actress opted for an outfit made up of a short-sleeved white T-shirt and the coolest and most flattering long pants for this summer! A fluid cut design, high waist, with darts at the front and a paper bag-style waist with a bow made of the same material as a belt. These pants also feature side pockets and a stitched hem detail.





To complement this look, Lawrence has chosen simple accessories and complements to continue with the same minimalist and neutral line that characterizes her. For the shoes, she chose black sandals tied at the ankle and with a thin black strap in the instep area, a mini camel-colored leather bag and sunglasses with XXL frames with tortoiseshell print. Although on this occasion the actress chose to wear these pants for a walk, it is also an ideal option to go to the office on summer days, since it has the formality of being long, but it is also perfect for walking on the beach. in the afternoon and have a drink or two with friends at a beach bar. Likewise, due to the versatility of this garment and how flattering it is for all silhouettes, casual and a little more formal looks can be created just by adding some accessories, changing flat sandals for heels and cotton t-shirt for a top. or more elegant blouse.

Low cost options (and one not so much) to recreate the look of Jennifer Lawrence

Obviously, we all want to look like the Oscar winner during a summer walk. For this reason, several firms have launched their own version of these flattering pants: ‘Mango’ has launched similar pants, with a less wide leg, but with the same matching belt detail and it only costs 19.99 euros. ‘Zara’ has also launched two similar pants, one with a bow and the other made of linen, and none of them cost more than 30 euros. The firm ‘La Redoute’ and ‘H&M’ also have their own versions and their prices range between 29.99 and 34.99 euros. However, if you want to invest more, the firm ‘Jacquemus’ has a model very similar to Lawrence’s for 525 euros.