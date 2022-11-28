Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence turned 32: curiosities and some of the best films of the actress
Jennifer Lawrence celebrate this August 15 32 years of life. The American actress, winner of a Oscar Award in 2012, It is one of the figures of cinematographic art and one of the must-sees for all fans.
That is why at MARCA Claro we review some curiosities and the best movies of the one born in Indian Hills in Kentucky, United States.
6 curiosities of Jennifer Lawrence that every fan should know
- Lawrence had a “very unhappy childhood, I was very distressed. I had to go to therapy because my parents no longer knew what to do with me,” he acknowledged in an interview with Vanity Fair. I suffered from anxiety and hyperactivity.
- At the age of 15, he dropped out of school to try his hand at acting.
- She is the youngest actress (23 years old) in history to obtain three Oscar Award nominations.
- He is terrified of flying by plane, derived from an emergency landing he made on a private flight in 2017, after filming ‘Mother!’.
- He has a ‘H2O’ tattoo on his hand. She did it with Liam Hemsworth and his family, to remember to ‘stay hydrated’.
- On a couple of occasions he has been seen as a fan of other celebrities such as Jeff Bridges and John Stamos. “I don’t like it when I meet people I admire because nothing good ever comes out,” he acknowledged.
Some of Jennifer Lawrence’s best movies
- Garden Party – 2008
- The Poker House – 2008
- The Burning Plain – 2008
- Winter’s Bone – 2010
- Like Crazy – 2011
- The Beavers – 2011
- X-Men: First Class – 2011
- The Hunger Games – 2012
- House at the End of the Street – 2012
- Silver Linings Playbook – 2012
- The Devil You Know – 2013
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – 2013
- American Hustle – 2013
- X-Men: Days of Future Past – 2014
- Serena – 2014
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay P1 – 2014
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay P2 – 2015
- Joy – 2015
- X-Men: Apocalypse – 2016
- Passengers – 2016
- Mother! – 2017
- Red Sparrow – 2018
- Dark Phoenix – 2019
- Don’t Look Up – 2021
- Causeway-2022