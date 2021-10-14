Jennifer Lawrence turns 30: happy birthday to the diva of unlikely falls

It is quite impressive to think that on August 15th Jennifer Lawrence turns “only” 30 years old. Because for years she has been considered the greatest actress of her generation, because she is at the top of the charts of the highest paid divas in Hollywood (on average over 50 million dollars a year, but many go to charity, especially to children in need and sick) , because she has already won an Oscar and has been nominated 4 times, because she has blockbuster sagas such as The Hunger Games and X-Men (yet another episode Dark Phoenix was released in 2019) and finally because she will be the protagonist of the new film by Paolo Sorrentino “Mob Girl”, out in 2021. In short, Jennifer is a girl out of the ordinary (unlike her peers she is practically absent from social networks), but she is fascinating because she combines this incredible curriculum with a true humanity. Although it is always one of the the most elegant divas on the red carpets (it is no coincidence that she is the testimonial of Dior), her tumbles are famous that make the fortune of the paparazzi and snatch a smile, bringing her very close to ordinary people. And her sentimental troubles, typical of a young woman, are also ‘true’. In recent years Jennifer has lived a five-year relationship with actor Nicholas Hoult, met on the set of X-Men. Then it was Chris Martin’s turn: 5 months after the leader of Coldplay broke up with his wife Gwyneth Paltrow, he started a very top secret relationship with Jennifer, which lasted a whole year, from 2014 to 2015. Then Jennifer became linked to director Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in the film “Mother!”: despite the 22-year difference, the relationship lasted a year and the two broke up by mutual agreement. Today Jennifer has a new love, finally not of the environment: Cooke Maroney is director of the Gladstone 64 art gallery in New York, and in February 2019 the marriage proposal also arrived, which was followed by the wedding in October of the same year

Loading... Advertisements