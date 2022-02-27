Jennifer López: 5 luxurious engagement rings that the singer received

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 71 Views

Jennifer Lopez She has been related to the most influential and famous characters in the world of entertainment, and her relationship history proves it. All the men with whom she was formally left her an engagement ring, one of those that takes the breath away of any mortal. The luxury and glamor of all the copies can be reviewed to have a notion of the economic power of the singer.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagram @jlo

In his history of ex-partners we can find famous actors, models, producers, athletes and all kinds of entertainment characters, who due to their enormous economic power were able to offer Jennifer Lopez extravagant gemstones. Among the most prominent are Ben Affleck as the most popular man who knew how to conquer the singer. Added to the list is singer Marc Anthony and even baseball player Alex Rodríguez.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Two drops of water: Hollywood celebrities who seem cloned

They say that we all have a double somewhere on the planet. However, they don’t …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved