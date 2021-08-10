Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, “a reunion that is good for both”

The right person, at the right time. A way of saying which is often used when it is born a new love. Actually Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they already knew each other, they had even come to a step away from marriage. And, to be honest, for now it is not even known if between the two is recoupled passion or they are dating in friendship. What is certain is that both the singer and the actor are veterans of scorching disappointments Sentimental.

“It’s no surprise that Jennifer and Ben have been found right now», revealed a source to People. “After the end of their love stories, they were in the same mood. We’ll see if they officially get back together: anyway this reunion it’s good for both of us». Even the vast majority of fans of the couple is rooting for a reconciliation, while thinking in the opposite way Alex Rodriguex, formerly of the pop star.

Yes, because if separation between Ben and the young Ana de Armas was consumed in a way painless enough, quite different was the break between A.Rod and J.Lo: life partners from beyond five years, they had already planned their marriage, only to then delete everything because of a alleged flirtation of him with the showgirl Madison LeCroy: “Jennifer no longer trusts Alex,” insiders said, «prefers a relationship of friendship».

With all due respect to the former baseball champion, who, however – according to the well-informed – still hoped to mending the tear: “When he saw photos of Affleck and his ex-girlfriend coming back from a weekend in Montana, was shocked. In his heart he hoped to be able to regain J.Lo». And instead nothing: indeed, to be honest it seems that the singer exchanged keep letters with Ben already since February, when he was still fiancée.

What will become of the Bennifer 2.0? It’s too early to tell. To date you have started again onor tour de force work, flying to Miami to shoot a commercial with a Cuban band. He, on the other hand, has undefeated in a man who – disguised as a security man – tried to climb over the gate of his villa, in Los Angeles: to peck it, and photograph it, were the Paparazzi who were stationed in front of the Affleck residence.

They hoped to photograph Ben and Jen: they had to settle for a intruder.

