Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught in a romantic kissing session after getting engaged

Jennifer Lopez, a week after announcing her commitment to Ben Affleck, was captured in a romantic kissing session in the entrance of his luxurious house in Los Angeles.

In a video broadcast on social networks, you can see the moment in which Ben gets out of his car, a black Mercedes-Benz, when the singer runs to the entrance of his house to receive him with a sweet kiss.

Jennifer Lopez was reunited with her lover at her home in Los Angeles

Photo: Instagram @benniferfanpage

In the images you can see that although the celebrities noticed the presence of the paparazzi looking at them, they did not seem to care, because they did not stop in their tender love demonstration. In fact, they continued to kiss, only pausing for a few seconds to talk.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck of the most in love

Photo: Instagram @benniferfanpage

JLo who was wearing black overalls and a white shirt wrapped her arms around the neck of her lover, who wore a flannel shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Seconds later, The singer got into the car and again said goodbye to her beloved through the window.

Jlo noticed the presence of the paparazzi

Photo: Instagram @benniferfanpage

just a few days agoJennifer Lopez shared with her followers details of the way in which Ben Affleck asked her to marry. According to her story, everything happened inside her bathtub when the 49-year-old actor surprised her with a beautiful ring with a huge green stone.

“Saturday night, while i was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me. Simply I looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again“, declared the singer and actress in a statement published on her official website.

JLo and Ben Affleck resumed their relationship in April of last yearweeks after she ended her four-year romance with Álex Rodríguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in tender demonstration of love