Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning a three-day wedding this weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their dream wedding a month after getting married in Las Vegas.

The couple will celebrate their nuptials this weekend, and it’s going to be a Vogue-worthy bridal party, we’re told.

“It will all revolve around J.Lo. Ben wants all the attention on her on their big day,” an insider exclusively told Page Six.

Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, according to our insider information.

The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday and the couple will end their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Lopez, 53, is expected to wear a bespoke Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine is expected to document her fashion journey for the weekend.

Page Six previously reported that A-list all-star event planner Colin Cowie is behind all the details of their lavish celebration. Cowie’s price tag ranges from $25,000 to $25 million, and he’s produced events for Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, and even Lopez in the past.

Sources tell us that Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are some of the stars who made the couple’s guest list. TMZ reported last month that the event would take place at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Lopez and Affleck, pictured on their honeymoon in Paris, have hired Colin Cowie to plan their lavish bash.GC Images

Our source tells us to expect updates from Lopez via her On the Jlo newsletter — through which she also confirmed their Las Vegas nuptials.

” We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patient,” she wrote last month.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to us.

