Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Venice, what we expect from the first post-reunion red carpet

“Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they started again at hang out in disguise”. It was the first days of May when Page Six released the sensational indiscretion gossippara. So sensational that few, despite the accurate reconstruction encounters had really given her weight: he was leaving the car in a parking lot near the house, he was picked up by her staff, who then brought him back to the car passing by a secondary road. “That can’t be true,” was the comment of many.

Today, four months after those first sightings, the pop star and actor are ready to parade together at the Venice Film Festival, for the first couple red carpet post-reunion. Once again, a bit surprising: yes, because even if Ben’s presence at the premiere of the film «The Last Duel” is announced for some time, it was unclear whether he would show up alongside J.Lo. Which by the way had already been in the lagoon at the end of August, absolute protagonist of the gorgeous designer show Dolce & Gabbana.

A mystery that was solved on the eve of the event: i Bennifer, in fact, they were paparazzi on a speedboat, hand in hand, direction Grand Canal. Pursued by reporters and fans, they quickly entered theCipriani hotel, to Giudecca, and from there they have not been reported anymore displacements: the afternoon appointment, as usual, is at the mooring of theHotel Excelsior, from where they will then drive to the Cinema Palace. And it’s still unclear if they’ll join some party after the screening.

For sure, surrounded by magic of Venice, they are ready to write another important page of their relationship 2.0. Broken down precisely by the meetings “secrets»At the Lopez house and continued with a weekend in Montana, in the Affleck resort. Then the sighting a You love me on the same balcony, the stolen kiss in a Malibu restaurant and the romantic walk to Long Island. Until the official debut on social media and at passion holiday on a super yacht, between the French Riviera and the Neapolitan archipelago.

Waiting for a new chapter of a mad, mad woman summer love.

