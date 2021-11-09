Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss like they’re in a movie

Well yes, I admit it. I am part of the ranks that do not fully believe in the flashback between Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez. Net of the (little) point of envy, this dazzling passion, reborn twenty years after the birth of Bennifer, has the aftertaste of a beautiful media tale. The latest proof are the photos that have just arrived at the editorial office. Where the two lovers kiss passionately at the foot of an airplane as if they were in a scene from a movie.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as on a movie set

Look at them. Maybe she isn’t Ingrid Bergman and he certainly isn’t Humphrey Bogart. And we’re not on the side of Casablanca. But the scene in front of us looks like that of a set. Even the photos – from the quality to the angle – are anything but real stolen. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are posing. Even when she hugs him, she smiles aimlessly with her face perfectly framed. The kiss, then, is of a cinematic one. With the right neck and chin angles. To be filmed in the best possible way.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT BEN AFFLECK

When they were remaking Jenny from the block video

It is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be playing with the paparazzi who follow them everywhere. As if to want to flaunt their relationship in increasingly sensational ways. Do you remember them exchanging fondness off the coast of Capri last summer? Even there it seemed they were remaking the scenes of the famous video music by Jenny from the block.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT J.LO

Browse the gallery Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love: photos from yesterday and today

The feeling of déjà vu

I had already written it in July. When, once again, they seemed to be posing for photographers. “The feeling is that it’s all a bit too much, sometimes even exaggerated. Since they got back together, the two have toured the United States. From Miami to Los Angeles, from New York to Montana to the Hamptons. Wherever they went, photographers were already waiting for them. Who always knew where to find them. And so, it was a flood of new photos. Always in favor of the goal. They are never really stolen images ».

Because Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are two undisputed stars. No doubt about it. With a common goal given by some situations in which they ran into in the last year. Him with an image to reconstruct after the thuds related to alcohol addiction and the end of the story with Ana de Armas. You with the knowledge that, if you are a woman, sentimental failures always backfire on you. And the end of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez was very heavy. Together they are beautiful, winning and convincing. You can see that they like each other. But from here to define it as a great love, the step is, in my opinion, too long.

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF BENNIFERS YESTERDAY AND TODAY

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION